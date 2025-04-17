Thu. Apr 17th, 2025
Two arrested on drug charges

By Hannah Collins Apr 17, 2025 0 Comments

Two people were arrested today after a drug investigation led to a search of a Chipley residence. Brenda Peterson and Sandarrius Segura were taken into custody following a months-long investigation into illegal narcotics sales.

With assistance from the Jackson and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices, undercover officers reportedly purchased methamphetamine and crack cocaine directly from the suspects’ home. A search warrant executed on April 17 uncovered meth, crack cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances.

Peterson and Segura face multiple charges, including sale of cocaine and methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified place, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), and possession of marijuana.

The Chipley Police Department thanked both sheriff’s offices for their support in the investigation.

