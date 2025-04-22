Tue. Apr 22nd, 2025
Uncategorized

BOCC proclaims April Fair Housing Month

By Hannah Collins Apr 22, 2025 0 Comments
The Board of County Commissioners in Washington proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month, April 17. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has officially proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month, recognizing the ongoing issue of equal housing opportunities and the enforcement of fair housing laws.

The proclamation coincides with the anniversary of the federal Fair Housing Act, signed into law on April 11, 1968. The Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, and familial status. It also requires recipients of federal funding to actively further fair housing in their communities.

In the proclamation, commissioners acknowledged that while progress has been made since the Act’s passage, housing discrimination and barriers to access still exist in many areas. The board reiterated Washington County’s commitment to supporting efforts that promote inclusive and diverse communities.

Washington County’s Department of Housing Services supports fair housing through educational outreach, partnerships with community organizations, and enforcement of housing policies. The proclamation encourages both public and private sectors to participate in activities that increase awareness of housing rights and responsibilities.

Fair Housing Month serves as an opportunity for residents and organizations to engage in conversations, events, and initiatives that support equal access to housing across the county.

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Uncategorized

Two arrested on drug charges

Hannah Collins Apr 17, 2025
Uncategorized

Taking ‘Meth off the Map’

Hannah Collins Apr 16, 2025
Uncategorized

FHP reports fatal crash on state road 79

Hannah Collins Apr 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Business Top Stories

Chipley Station to host Grand Opening April 25

Government Top Stories

Brock makes a ‘light’ request

Government Top Stories

500 ft causes debate at Chipley City Council

Local News Top Stories

Local libraries brace for possible program, service cuts

Crime Top Stories

Two deceased after FSU shooting