BOCC proclaims April Fair Housing Month

The Board of County Commissioners in Washington proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month, April 17. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has officially proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month, recognizing the ongoing issue of equal housing opportunities and the enforcement of fair housing laws.

The proclamation coincides with the anniversary of the federal Fair Housing Act, signed into law on April 11, 1968. The Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, and familial status. It also requires recipients of federal funding to actively further fair housing in their communities.

In the proclamation, commissioners acknowledged that while progress has been made since the Act’s passage, housing discrimination and barriers to access still exist in many areas. The board reiterated Washington County’s commitment to supporting efforts that promote inclusive and diverse communities.

Washington County’s Department of Housing Services supports fair housing through educational outreach, partnerships with community organizations, and enforcement of housing policies. The proclamation encourages both public and private sectors to participate in activities that increase awareness of housing rights and responsibilities.

Fair Housing Month serves as an opportunity for residents and organizations to engage in conversations, events, and initiatives that support equal access to housing across the county.