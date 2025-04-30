Thu. May 1st, 2025
Prepare your home for warmer weather with tips from FPL

BRAD GOAR | FPL Energy Expert

Nearly 80% of American households engage in some form of spring cleaning at least once a
year, making it the perfect time to prepare your home for the warmer months ahead. By
proactively making a few easy changes now, you can help keep your energy bill as low as
possible when temperatures rise. 
To help customers manage their energy consumption, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)
shares five simple savings tips. 

  1. Seal Any Leaks: Cold winter weather can be hard on your homes insulation and create
    gaps around doors or windows, allowing cool air to escape in summer and your A/C
    work harder. Check for drafts and seal with caulk or weather-stripping saving up to 15%
    on heating and cooling costs.
  2. Spring Clean Your Refrigerator: Dust and debris accumulate under and behind your
    refrigerator, causing it to work harder. Clean the cooling coils with a vacuum or brush. 
  3. Upgrade Your Shower: Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees to reduce
    water heating costs 3% to 5% while still getting plenty of hot water. Additionally, test your
    showerhead for efficiency. Replacing an old showerhead with a water-saving model can
    help the water heater run less and save you up to $145 annually. 
  4. Make the Switch to LED: Replacing just 5 incandescent lightbulbs with LED ones, can
    save you about $40 a year. LEDs can save up to 85% off your lighting energy costs and
    last 15 times longer. 
  5. Optimize Your A/C Unit: Floridians rely heavily on A/C, especially in the warmer months.
    If your unit is over 10 years old, it may be time for an upgrade. FPL offers an A/C rebate,
    which can be combined with federal tax credits for savings up to $2,150. Consider
    installing a smart thermostat for better control of your home’s temperature, whether
    you’re home or away. 
    To learn more about your home’s energy usage and get more personalized tips to save toward
    your monthly bill, check out the FPL Energy Manager, an all-in-one tool that shows you where
    and how your home consumes energy and provides customized tips to make it more efficient. 
    You can also request a free Onsite Home Energy Survey, where an FPL Energy Expert will visit
    your home, inspect your energy usage and offer valuable tips and solutions. 
    For more energy saving tips and tools, visit www.FPL.com/WaystoSave.

