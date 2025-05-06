WCSO discusses career opportunities with VHS

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Vernon High School Law Enforcement Operations Class got some insight into career opportunities within the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) May 3. Justin Taylor, the community outreach coordinator for the WCSO, and employees from each division from the WCSO spoke about job responsibilities, both the difficult and the fun, within their divisions. Career topics included patrol, canine, S.W.A.T., drone team, dive team, and dispatching. After the job discussions, students had the opportunity to get up and close with WCSO drones and diving equipment.

“The goal of it is to give the kids of the class insight into what all the sheriff’s office does.” Taylor expressed, stating the goal of the demonstration is to enlighten the students about the many different opportunities within the sheriff’s office, not just patrol.