FWC seeks public participation in statewide wild turkey survey

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jun 4, 2025 0 Comments
A group of wild turkeys moves through a grassy clearing in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is encouraging the public to report sightings of wild turkeys through August 31 as part of its annual summer survey to monitor population health and reproductive success.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is encouraging residents and visitors to report wild turkey sightings through August 31 as part of its annual summer survey.

According to a release from the FWC, the effort plays a key role in monitoring nesting success, poult survival, and the overall distribution and abundance of wild turkeys across the state.

The survey is conducted in conjunction with a broader multi-state initiative designed to enhance understanding of wild turkey reproduction and population trends. Information collected through the survey assists biologists in evaluating reproductive outcomes and population health at both regional and statewide levels.

Wild turkeys are commonly found throughout Florida. Nesting typically begins in late spring and continues into summer. However, reproductive success may vary each year due to environmental conditions, predation rates, and habitat quality.

The FWC stated that annual fluctuations in nesting outcomes and poult survival can have a considerable impact on population numbers, making public observations a valuable resource for wildlife management efforts.

Participants are asked to report sightings of hens, poults, and gobblers via the FWC’s official wildlife survey platform.

