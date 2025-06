HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Caryville Worm Fiddlin Festival returned on June 14 with a full day of fun, food, and unique tradition.

Worm fiddling, also known as worm grunting or worm charming, is a technique that uses vibrations to coax earthworms out of the ground by mimicking the sound of a mole, one of their natural predators. The goal is to collect worms for bait.

Residents enjoyed a day filled with arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, an auction, and, of course, some worm fiddlin.