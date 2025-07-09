Wed. Jul 9th, 2025
Pot proposal tops 600K signatures

By Staff Report Jul 9, 2025 0 Comments
Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida have submitted over 600,000 petition signatures as they work to qualify the measure for the 2026 ballot. (News Service Florida)

The state Division of Elections website Tuesday showed 613,206 valid signatures for the proposal, sponsored by the Smart & Safe Florida political committee. The proposal is similar to a 2024 ballot proposal that fell short of the required 60 percent voter support for passage.

The state Division of Elections website Tuesday showed 613,206 valid signatures for the proposal, sponsored by the Smart & Safe Florida political committee. The proposal is similar to a 2024 ballot proposal that fell short of the required 60 percent voter support for passage.

Smart & Safe Florida would need to submit at least 880,062 valid signatures statewide and meet signature requirements in congressional districts to get on the 2026 ballot. It has far surpassed a 220,016-signature threshold that allows reviews of the measure by the Florida Supreme Court and a panel known as the Financial Impact Estimating Conference.

Meanwhile, Smart & Safe Florida and political committees supporting other proposed constitutional amendments are challenging in federal court a new state law that placed additional restrictions on the ballot-initiative process.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker held a hearing last week on the committees’ requests for a preliminary injunction to block parts of the law, but he had not ruled as of Tuesday.

