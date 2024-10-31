Winter is coming; veggies are growing

HANNAH COLLINS | The Washington County News

Washington County residents interested in growing their own vegetables can attend a winter gardening class designed to take the mystery out of cold-weather planting. Led by Julie McConnell, from the UF IFAS local extension office, the class will cover essential skills for getting started, including how to prepare soil, choose fertilizers, and select the right vegetables for the winter season.

The session will delve into specific plants ideal for the colder months, including broccoli, cauliflower, collard greens, spinach, lettuce, radishes, and carrots. McConnell will guide attendees through a planting demonstration, explaining the unique needs of each type of vegetable to give new gardeners the best chance at success.

“A lot of people are interested in growing their own food and don’t really know where to start,” McConnell explained. “Or maybe they’ve tried and struggled. If we teach the basics, hopefully they’ll be more successful.” For those moving from other regions, the class will also address how local climate, soil conditions, and pests differ and offer practical solutions to overcome these new challenges. Seats are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Attendees will receive science-backed information tailored to the Washington County climate, thanks to the extension’s mission of promoting research-based agricultural practices. For more information or basic gardening questions, please contact Julie McConnell at 850-638-6180 or [email protected].