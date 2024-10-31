Winter is coming; veggies are growing
VES music program dreams big
VHS awarded culinary grant 
FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant
63-year-old Chipley man has died after a fatal accident on US 231 in Jackson County.
CPD provides update on shooting and pursuit
Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit
Convicted sex offender back behind bars
Fall Block Party by Downtown Chipley’s Thursday Night Lights
Envy Salon cuts and styles their ribbon
Thu. Oct 31st, 2024
Uncategorized

Winter is coming; veggies are growing

By Hannah Collins Oct 31, 2024 0 Comments

HANNAH COLLINS | The Washington County News

Washington County residents interested in growing their own vegetables can attend a winter gardening class designed to take the mystery out of cold-weather planting. Led by Julie McConnell, from the UF IFAS local extension office, the class will cover essential skills for getting started, including how to prepare soil, choose fertilizers, and select the right vegetables for the winter season.

The session will delve into specific plants ideal for the colder months, including broccoli, cauliflower, collard greens, spinach, lettuce, radishes, and carrots. McConnell will guide attendees through a planting demonstration, explaining the unique needs of each type of vegetable to give new gardeners the best chance at success.

“A lot of people are interested in growing their own food and don’t really know where to start,” McConnell explained. “Or maybe they’ve tried and struggled. If we teach the basics, hopefully they’ll be more successful.” For those moving from other regions, the class will also address how local climate, soil conditions, and pests differ and offer practical solutions to overcome these new challenges. Seats are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Attendees will receive science-backed information tailored to the Washington County climate, thanks to the extension’s mission of promoting research-based agricultural practices. For more information or basic gardening questions, please contact Julie McConnell at 850-638-6180 or [email protected].

#gardening #USIFAS #vegetables #WCN #winter

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Uncategorized

63-year-old Chipley man has died after a fatal accident on US 231 in Jackson County.

Staff Report Oct 25, 2024
Top Stories Uncategorized

CPD provides update on shooting and pursuit

Staff Report Oct 25, 2024
Uncategorized

Convicted sex offender back behind bars

Staff Report Oct 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education

VES music program dreams big

Education

VHS awarded culinary grant 

Community Education

FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant

Crime Top Stories

Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary