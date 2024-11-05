Washington County News Student Athletes of the week: Nikeyvian “Keybo” Decree and Lena Tice

Nikeyvian “Keybo” Decree and Lena Tice, two remarkable seniors from Washington County, have been named Student-Athletes of the Week by the Washington County News, sponsored by Jump Street Inflatables. Both students are celebrated for their outstanding achievements in athletics, academics, and community involvement.

Keybo Decree, 18, is a multi-talented athlete who excels as a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team. With a 3.5 GPA, he is also dual-enrolled at Chipola College, balancing his academic pursuits with his athletic commitments. Keybo aspires to play football at the collegiate level, with his sights set on attending Florida State University (FSU) or Louisiana State University (LSU), where he hopes to pursue a degree in business.

One of Keybo’s favorite high school athletic memories is from the 2023 football season, when he broke multiple tackles to score his second touchdown of the night against Blountstown. This memorable moment symbolizes his determination and skill on the field. Keybo credits his mother, Nakeisha Davis, as his greatest inspiration, saying, “She’s always held me accountable to be the best version of myself and has pushed me to strive towards my dreams.”

His mother, Nakeisha Davis, shared her pride, stating, “Keybo is an extraordinary individual. His dedication, perseverance, and natural talent are truly remarkable, but what impresses me most is his humility and kindness. He balances academics and athletics with compassion and empathy, and I couldn’t be prouder to be his parent. I’m excited to see the incredible things he will achieve.

Lena Tice, 17, is a senior who has been a cheerleader for all four years at Chipley High School and currently serves as the cheer captain. This year, she also joined the golf team for the first time, adding another dimension to her athletic achievements. Lena is actively involved in various school organizations, including Bible Club, Beta Club, Student Council, and Student Government, and she is a member of Phi Theta Kappa at Chipola College, where she is early-admitted.

Lena plans to attend the University of West Florida, where she will pursue a master’s degree in psychology with the goal of becoming a psychologist. Reflecting on her role as cheer captain, Lena shared, “I’ve learned a lot about teamwork and leadership. When we work together as a team, we can accomplish so much, and I hope to carry this lesson into my future.”

Lena’s role model is Hannah Dixon Strickland, who has helped her grow in her faith and regularly attends Lena’s extracurricular activities. Lena’s favorite Bible verse, Psalms 23:4, serves as a reminder of her faith: “Even when I go through the darkest valley, I fear no danger, for you are with me; your rod and your staff—they comfort me.”

Her mother, Liza Tice, expressed her pride in Lena’s accomplishments. “Constantly on the go with a full-time college schedule at Chipola, Lena brings a unique brand of humor and positivity to everything she does. We couldn’t be more proud of this outstanding young woman and are definitely going to miss her cheering under those Friday night lights!”

Both Keybo Decree and Lena Tice exemplify dedication, leadership, and compassion, making them deserving recipients of the Student-Athlete of the Week honor. Their commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in their communities highlights their bright futures and the positive impact they have on those around them.