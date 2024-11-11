Tourist Development Tax voted down

HANNAH COLLINS | Washington County News

In a recent vote, 56.1% of Washington County residents rejected the Tourist Development Tax (TDT) Referendum, which proposed adding a lodging tax for visitors staying in local hotels, RV parks, Florida State Parks, and short-term rentals like Airbnbs. This tax, aimed solely at tourists, would have boosted funding for the county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) by approximately $78,000, to be allocated specifically toward expanded marketing efforts.

The TDC stated the TDT would not have affected local residents unless they rented lodging within the county. If passed, the additional funding was intended to promote Washington County as a tourism destination in the same way neighboring Bay and Walton counties market themselves. Proponents argued that additional revenue would have allowed the TDC to reach new drive markets that could guarantee more overnight stays. Washington County has historically attracted day-trip visitors, but converting these into overnight visitors was seen as a key opportunity to increase local spending, which would directly benefit the community.

According to Heather Lopez, director at the TDC, one of their goals was to help local lodging facilities attract more visitors, particularly by targeting sports events and tournaments. Such events are known to generate significant sales and lodging tax revenues, as visiting families often extend their stays by a day or two to explore the area. This extended stay pattern benefits local restaurants, gas stations, and attractions.

“With our budget, we are limited to the markets we can reach,” said Lopez, who also mentioned missed opportunities for attracting visitors that current funding levels can’t support.

Tourism currently generates between $3.4 and $3.9 million annually for Washington County, supporting roughly 391 jobs both directly and indirectly. According to the TDC, enhanced marketing from the Tourist Development Tax funds could have captured more of the region’s tourism traffic, creating further economic growth and job creation within the county.

Despite these potential benefits, with the referendum’s failure, residents may not see the anticipated economic boost from an increase in tourist activity. The TDC expressed disappointment, noting that the additional funds would have been a strategic investment in the local economy.

The referendum’s failure means Washington County will continue without the additional revenue source, potentially missing out on new opportunities for growth in its tourism sector.