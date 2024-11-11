Sam Mitchell Library seeks restoration
Tourist Development Tax voted down
Abortion rights amendment defeated 
Recreational pot proposal falls short
Washington County News Student Athletes of the week: Nikeyvian “Keybo” Decree and Lena Tice
When life hands you sugar cane
Tommy’s Tires to hold car show for Toys for Tots
Meet the Washington County Animal Control Officers  
Winter is coming; veggies are growing
VES music program dreams big
Mon. Nov 11th, 2024
Uncategorized

Sam Mitchell Library seeks restoration

By Hannah Collins Nov 11, 2024 0 Comments

HANNAH COLLINS | Washington County News

The Sam Mitchell Public Library, a community fixture since 1992, is once again seeking state funding to renovate and modernize its aging facility. After being denied a public library construction grant last year, the Washington County Public Library system is rolling over their application for the $500,000 needed to overhaul the library, which has been experiencing accessibility challenges and outdated design issues. Renae Rountree, director of Washington County Public Libraries, is cautiously optimistic about the library’s chances this year. “The funds would allow us to make updates to better serve the community.” The library, named in honor of former state legislator Sam Mitchell who secured the funds for its original construction, is in critical need of modernization to upgrade ADA accessibility standards and meet the growing needs of the community. Washington County is not required to match the funds for this grant, making the $500,000 a fully funded opportunity. Rountree notes that the updates would improve the building’s layout, create better flow, and make the building more accessible. With the recent election behind them, library supporters are encouraged to reach out to state legislators and advocate for the funding, hoping this round of grant applications sees no vetoes from the state legislature. 

#SamMitchellLibrary #Vernon #WashingtonCountyLibraries #WashingtonCountyNews #WCN

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Uncategorized

Tourist Development Tax voted down

Hannah Collins Nov 11, 2024
Uncategorized

Washington County News Student Athletes of the week: Nikeyvian “Keybo” Decree and Lena Tice

Hannah Collins Nov 5, 2024
Uncategorized

Winter is coming; veggies are growing

Hannah Collins Oct 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Government Local News News State News Statewide Top Stories

Abortion rights amendment defeated 

Government Local News News State News Statewide Top Stories

Recreational pot proposal falls short

Education

VES music program dreams big

Education

VHS awarded culinary grant 

Community Education

FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant