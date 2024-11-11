Sam Mitchell Library seeks restoration

HANNAH COLLINS | Washington County News

The Sam Mitchell Public Library, a community fixture since 1992, is once again seeking state funding to renovate and modernize its aging facility. After being denied a public library construction grant last year, the Washington County Public Library system is rolling over their application for the $500,000 needed to overhaul the library, which has been experiencing accessibility challenges and outdated design issues. Renae Rountree, director of Washington County Public Libraries, is cautiously optimistic about the library’s chances this year. “The funds would allow us to make updates to better serve the community.” The library, named in honor of former state legislator Sam Mitchell who secured the funds for its original construction, is in critical need of modernization to upgrade ADA accessibility standards and meet the growing needs of the community. Washington County is not required to match the funds for this grant, making the $500,000 a fully funded opportunity. Rountree notes that the updates would improve the building’s layout, create better flow, and make the building more accessible. With the recent election behind them, library supporters are encouraged to reach out to state legislators and advocate for the funding, hoping this round of grant applications sees no vetoes from the state legislature.

