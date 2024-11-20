BOCC approves Dollar General development order

HANNAH COLLINS | The Washington County News

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has made a final decision on a revised major development application for a Dollar General store at the intersection of Corbin Road and Orange Hill Road in Chipley with access to the store via Corbin Road. The applicants are proposing a major commercial development spanning 4.99 acres. This application has undergone review by the Planning Commission and was subsequently brought to the BOCC for final approval. During the BOCC’s final approval meeting for the application November 19, opinions were divided, but the majority of residents expressed opposition to the proposed development.

The primary concerns voiced by residents focus on traffic and safety issues related to Orange Hill Road and Corbin Road. Residents fear that increased development will lead to increased traffic. David Theoriac, who represents the developer Teramore, presented evidence to support the approval of the application. Some of the evidence addressed the concerns that residents have over the development, citing a traffic impact analysis, resumes and testimony from the engineers on the project, and a rendering of the proposed Dollar General.

Donna Kent, who lives directly on the corner of Corbin Road and Orange Hill Road, is especially concerned about the potential traffic issues. According to Kent, drivers do not go the posted 45 miles per hour, citing an anecdotal experience. Kent recalled a vehicle sliding through her property at well over 55 miles per hour which did thousands of dollars of damage. Kent stated this was not the first time this has happened and expressed concern that it would happen again with additional development of the area. “There have been so many concessions for this multimillion dollar cooperation that is not going to do anything for our county.” expressed Kent. “It’s not like you are building a warehouse that will employ 100-200 people. No good will come from this.”

Dennis Larue, also a resident of the area who lives within 1,500ft of the development area, disputed the traffic study. Larue stated that the traffic study was insufficient, claiming that only one day of study cannot accurately give the information needed to determine land development. Larue claimed that the numbers do not support a building of that capacity, and questioned who would maintain the road and area if it goes south after the business is open to the public. He pleaded for the board to review this application again.

Brian Bronn, the senior project manager, emphasized that the development meets all necessary requirements, including full access from Corbin Road, compliance with lighting standards, and adherence to buffer codes. Alara Mills Gutcher, a certified land use planner, presented a land use compatibility analysis on behalf of Teramore. She confirmed that the application met or exceeded all of the county’s land development codes. Joe Poole, a traffic engineer with 40 years of experience and a background at the Florida Department of Transportation, discussed the traffic impact analysis he conducted earlier this year. His study was based on an April traffic count. Poole noted that the low volume of traffic and projected operating speeds of 45 mph do not necessitate a turning lane at the driveway. He informed attendees that the intersection would operate at an acceptable level of service, attempting to ease concerns about potential traffic congestion.

“Our intent of hosting a neighborhood meeting is to work with the local community to ensure that our projects fit because, at the end of the day, our local customers serve us best,” Josh Hufstetler, President of Teramore Development, emphasized in response to questions from Commissioner Joey Brock regarding traffic concerns.

The Washington County BOCC voted to approve the development order after suggestions from the county attorney, Matthew Fuque, to add future actions such as possibly lowering speed limits and modifying egresses and ingresses.