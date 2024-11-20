November welcomes family engagement month

STAFF REPORT | ELCNWF Staff

November is Florida Family Engagement Month, a time to celebrate the essential role families play in their children’s growth and learning.

At the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, we know that the journey of lifelong learning starts at home, with parents, grandparents, and caregivers as a child’s very first teacher. Each moment that families spend reading, exploring, and playing together builds a foundation for their children’s success in school and beyond.

Family engagement is more than just an activity; it’s about building strong relationships that support a child’s confidence, curiosity, and resilience. Research shows that children thrive when their families are actively involved in their learning. Positive, consistent engagement at home boosts school readiness, social-emotional development, and even lifelong well-being.

To support families this month, ELCNWF has shared a special blog post with tips and resources to help make family engagement easy and meaningful. From setting aside daily reading time to exploring the world together on neighborhood walks, our resources offer simple ways to nurture learning at home. ELCNWF’s Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) team is ready to support families and caregivers.

Our CCR&R program connects families with essential resources and guidance, helping them find quality early learning programs, access financial assistance, and locate developmental resources tailored to their needs. Family engagement plays a vital role in a child’s growth, and CCR&R is here to make it easier for parents and caregivers to get involved and make informed decisions about their child’s education.

Our Help Me Grow Northwest Florida program is dedicated to supporting family engagement by connecting families with developmental screenings and resources that ensure young children are reaching their full potential. These screenings are simple, free, and can help parents better understand their child’s development across areas like communication, motor skills, and social-emotional growth. By engaging in these screenings, families gain valuable insights and can access referrals and support services that may enhance their child’s early learning journey.

Explore our website at www.elcnwf.org to access resources like our free screenings, event calendars, and community resource guides. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram using the handle @ELCNWF for more resources and inspiration on creating memorable learning experiences with your children. Let’s work together to celebrate and empower families as the first and most important teachers in every child’s life.