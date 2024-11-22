DeFuniak Springs Christmas Tour of Homes returns in December

STAFF REPORT

Step into the holiday spirit and celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Tour of Homes in historic DeFuniak Springs on Saturday, December 7. Filled with holiday joy, the tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features 20 beautiful homes, churches, and businesses.

Hosted by St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church, the tour kicks off a day-long series of festivities around beautiful Lake DeFuniak and its charming and vibrant downtown business district—a Main Street America community member with numerous shopping and dining opportunities. Throughout the day, at several tour locations, there will be book signings from regional authors, costumed carolers, musical performances and church history at St. Agatha’s, storytelling about Northwest Florida Pioneers, and more.

Homes on tour are rich in history and represent various types of architecture and personalities—including the popular McLean/Pickett Home circa 1905, which is reminiscent of old New Orleans with unparalleled views of Lake DeFuniak, with a special performance by the University of West Florida Carolers on the porch at 1 p.m. During this time, Diane Pickett, the home’s current owner, will also be signing her latest novel, The Tea Wasn’t Always Sweet: A Southern Saga Through a World of Not-So-Gentle-Men. Books can be purchased at the DeFuniak Springs Visitor’s Center or online.

Additional tour locations include a vernacular residence constructed initially by Winter Chautauqua attendees who also had a residence in Chautauqua, New York; a renovated home circa 1895, adorned with a collection of Middle Eastern artifacts and images amassed by the current owners from their travels overseas; the newly renovated Sun Bright Manor circa 1886, the former Queen Anne style home of Florida’s twenty-second governor, Sidney J. Catts; a cottage style home believed to be the first house in the community with central heat and air; and a lovely mother-in-law house associated with former DeFuniak Springs resident Jackie Cochran who became a famous aviatrix. Ironically, the current lady of the home, Nasty Hasty, wrote and performs “The Flight of Jackie Cochran,” a one-woman show directed by her husband. The author and performer are credited with many off-Broadway shows, U.S. tours, international productions, and a soon-to-be movie. These are only a few homes on this year’s tour, with many more “must-see” gems.

The First Presbyterian Church (circa 1884), the First Methodist Church of DeFuniak Springs, and St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church (circa 1890) are also on the tour, along with St. Agatha’s Parish House and Vicarage—all located on Circle Drive around beautiful Lake DeFuniak. Deborah Rine, best-selling Emerald Coast murder mystery author, will sign her books at the Parish House in the morning, and all proceeds from purchased books will benefit St. Agatha’s. Best known for his young adult novels, “Cracker’s Mule” and “Little Brother Real Snake,” Billy Moore will also be at St. Agatha’s in the afternoon to meet visitors and sign copies of his books.

At noon, St. Agatha’s Church will share stories, “Between the Lines,” of its three historic properties. St. Agatha organist Lona Robinson, with sopranist and flautist Uma Jolly, will perform at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. The only pure pipe organ in the city, St. Agatha’s mahogany pipe organ, was hand-made and patterned after the Haydn organ in England.

The Charles E. Murray House circa 1887, which is currently undergoing an extensive renovation, will host a 30-minute “History Mysteries” presentation involving two Florida pioneers, Mr. Murray and J.D. Wolfe, the first leaseholder of the lot who was a notorious news editor of The Pensacolan. The home also boasts an 1882 seven-foot Steinway grand piano!

The self-guided tour begins at the DeFuniak Springs Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where visitors will be given a Tour Map with information on each property and the festivities around town during the day.

Reserved tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at www.bit.ly/DFS-TOH24.

After the Christmas Tour of Homes, the merriment continues with the Main Street Mistletoe Market from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; the Festival of Trees inside the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, featuring themed Christmas trees; and the incredible Christmas Reflections, a holiday tradition of over 10 million lights displayed around Lake DeFuniak beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Guests are also encouraged to visit the Walton-DeFuniak Library (the oldest operating library in the state of Florida, dating back to 1887), the Walton County Heritage Museum (located in the former L&N railroad depot), and the historic Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood—all in the town’s historic district. The Chautauqua Vineyards & Winery is another local attraction that any visitor to DeFuniak Springs must visit (located near the interstate).

Celebrate the holidays in Authentic Walton and plan an overnight excursion to explore DeFuniak Springs and its charming, historic downtown area. It is a perfect time of year to visit as Walton County continues to celebrate its rich history and Bicentennial in 2024. You’ll find excellent restaurants, unique shopping boutiques, and a range of accommodations for families and the most discerning travelers. Reserve your tickets today and get ready to be enlightened and experience a joyous and merry day (or two) in DeFuniak Springs.

Presented in partnership with Authentic Walton, the event benefits St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church’s preservation efforts of its three historic structures dating back to the late 1880s. Sponsors include Henderson-Barnett, LLC, University of West Florida Historic Trust, Naylor Realty, DeFuniak Landmarks, Clary-Glenn Funeral Home, Merrifield & Pilcher Realty, and Davis Watkins Funeral Home.

For more information on the event, visit www.bit.ly/DFS-TOH24 or call (850) 830-7663.