Tips from your FPL energy experts to save this holiday season
Capturing grit and resilience: Local photographer travels for women’s rodeo event
DeFuniak Springs Christmas Tour of Homes returns in December
November welcomes family engagement month
BOCC approves Dollar General development order
The Berry Fair returns to Berry Hill Gardens
Remembering a hero at Whiskey and Warriors
A tribute to a life of courage and legacy : Chipley honors WWII veteran Marcel Albert
60+ toys donated by VES first graders
Two men arrested on drug charges and introducing contraband into a detention facility
Wed. Nov 27th, 2024
Uncategorized

Tips from your FPL energy experts to save this holiday season

By Staff Report Nov 26, 2024 0 Comments


FPL Extends House of Savings prizing period through Dec. 22 for 25 additional winners
Ready to get in the holiday spirit and level up your home’s decor while keeping your bill as low
as possible? Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is offering five valuable tips and free
resources to help customers save this holiday season.
Tips to Save All Holiday Season Long:

  1. Deck the halls with LED string lights which use 80% to 90% less energy and last 10x as
    long as incandescent. Consider adding solar powered lighting to your holiday décor,
    which uses zero energy.
  2. Plug your lights and inflatables into an outlet timer and program them to turn off
    automatically when you’re asleep. The fewer hours you run your decorations, the less
    energy you use.
  3. If you opt for inflatables, consider a smart power strip to avoid phantom energy usage,
    which draws from decorations that appear off and can account for 5% – 10% of your
    energy usage.
  4. Go energy free and supplement your holiday displays with ornaments, wreaths, ribbons
    and pathway decorations.
  5. Consider firing up the grill. Cooking outside will keep your home cool, allowing your A/C
    to take a much-needed rest. When cooking indoors, always use the smallest appliance
    needed for the task.
    NEW! House of Savings Holiday Challenge:
    25 Floridians will now have the chance to win a holiday-inspired prize pack with the FPL House
    of Savings Challenge’s seasonal prize period. Winners can choose between two different
    versions of the $150 DIY Holiday House of Savings kits, featuring energy savers like holiday
    LED lights, outdoor smart timers and more.
    In the Challenge, players help get a home’s energy usage on track by answering questions
    about its energy consumption. Those with the most correctly answered questions can become
    eligible to win a holiday-themed, energy-saving kit for their home or donate their prize to FPL’s
    Care To Share program, dedicated to helping fellow Floridians in need.

#FloridaPowerandLights #FPL #WCN

By Staff Report

Related Post

Uncategorized

DeFuniak Springs Christmas Tour of Homes returns in December

Staff Report Nov 22, 2024
Uncategorized

November welcomes family engagement month

Staff Report Nov 20, 2024
Uncategorized

BOCC approves Dollar General development order

Hannah Collins Nov 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Business Top Stories

Capturing grit and resilience: Local photographer travels for women’s rodeo event

Community Education Top Stories

60+ toys donated by VES first graders

Crime News

Two men arrested on drug charges and introducing contraband into a detention facility

Crime Top Stories

Chipley Police arrest suspect following stabbing incident on 2nd Street

Government Local News News State News Statewide Top Stories

Abortion rights amendment defeated 