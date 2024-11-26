Tips from your FPL energy experts to save this holiday season



FPL Extends House of Savings prizing period through Dec. 22 for 25 additional winners

Ready to get in the holiday spirit and level up your home’s decor while keeping your bill as low

as possible? Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is offering five valuable tips and free

resources to help customers save this holiday season.

Tips to Save All Holiday Season Long:

Deck the halls with LED string lights which use 80% to 90% less energy and last 10x as

long as incandescent. Consider adding solar powered lighting to your holiday décor,

which uses zero energy. Plug your lights and inflatables into an outlet timer and program them to turn off

automatically when you’re asleep. The fewer hours you run your decorations, the less

energy you use. If you opt for inflatables, consider a smart power strip to avoid phantom energy usage,

which draws from decorations that appear off and can account for 5% – 10% of your

energy usage. Go energy free and supplement your holiday displays with ornaments, wreaths, ribbons

and pathway decorations. Consider firing up the grill. Cooking outside will keep your home cool, allowing your A/C

to take a much-needed rest. When cooking indoors, always use the smallest appliance

needed for the task.

NEW! House of Savings Holiday Challenge:

25 Floridians will now have the chance to win a holiday-inspired prize pack with the FPL House

of Savings Challenge’s seasonal prize period. Winners can choose between two different

versions of the $150 DIY Holiday House of Savings kits, featuring energy savers like holiday

LED lights, outdoor smart timers and more.

In the Challenge, players help get a home’s energy usage on track by answering questions

about its energy consumption. Those with the most correctly answered questions can become

eligible to win a holiday-themed, energy-saving kit for their home or donate their prize to FPL’s

Care To Share program, dedicated to helping fellow Floridians in need.