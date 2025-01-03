Subject apprehended in Vernon drug store burglary

Shelton Deante Reddick, 36-year-old, a Birmingham, AL resident, has been booked into the Washington County Jail for the burglary and grand theft from the Vernon Discount Drug Store, which occurred July 2021.

July 13, 2021, at approximately 8:56 pm, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a concerned citizen. The citizen advised Vernon Discount Drugs, 3248 Main Street Vernon, Florida, was broken into and two subjects were exiting the store and getting into a dark colored car. As they left the scene of the burglary, the car was witnessed traveling north on Dawkins Street.

The subjects entered the store through the bottom door frame, ran to the rear of the store and went behind the counter. The subjects were in and out of the store in approximately 40 seconds. They exited the store and returned to their vehicle with an undisclosed number of controlled substances. Reddick was identified and tied to our drugstore robbery through the evidence collected on scene.

The evidence collected in July was managed by Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Investigators and submitted to a laboratory for DNA analysis. WCSO got a hit on the DNA collected from the scene matched a profile in the database. After confirmation, it led to Reddick.

Reddick is currently being held at Washington County Jail on a $90,000 bond. Chakell Lamar Walker has also been identified as a suspect and is still at large, at this time, but being sought after.