Chipley City officials make plans for improvement

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Mayor Tracy Andrews made three clear legislative priorities at the Washington County Legislative Delegation Meeting: funding to provide a public sanitary sewer line extension, updating Chipley Police Department (Chipley PD) equipment, and roadway improvements.

Andrews explained that in anticipation of the legislative meeting January 7, the city council discussed and developed their legislative priorities for the City of Chipley. “The city is in need of funding for multiple projects that would help us continue to bring in business and industry to our area,” stated Andrews. “as well as support our community and existing businesses.”

Andrews request to provide a public sanitary sewer line extension refers to the need for sewer improvements along Brickyard Road to Northwest Florida Community Hospital. According to Andrews, the existing infrastructure is inadequate and improperly located to support expansion beyond their current facilities. Andrews expressed that one of the most important challenges facing rural communities is access to adequate healthcare including emergency healthcare.

According to Andrews, other benefits to funding the sewer expansion. “This project will also encourage additional workforce opportunities in the healthcare industry.” expressed Andrews “This project would extend the existing public sewer system 5,500ft, and also support 20 existing businesses.”

The mayor expanded on the other benefits of the expansion project, citing that the project would alleviate the current bottleneck to economic development imposed by the need for individual on-site septic systems.

The mayor made another plea on behalf of Chipley PD. Andrews expressed that much of their equipment is outdated and is in need of replacement. “This poses a great liability to the public safety of the department and the city.” stated Andrews. The items requested by the city are: protective equipment by officers to be utilized in active shooter incidents, de-escalation training tools, and safety equipment to improve operational readiness.

The city’s third appropriation request would provide for roadway improvements on Pecan Street “The project will provide necessary upgrades including resurfacing to make the roadway more passable and encourage traffic alleviation.” Andrews explained that the route can be used as an alternative from highway 77 and for access to the Washington County Industrial Park.

Mayor Tracy Andrews expressed her confidence in these projects. “We are confident these projects will improve the quality of life for our residents, and are certain to provide a lasting impact on the City of Chipley and all of Washington County.