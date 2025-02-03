WCSO SWAT and drone teams respond to barricade situation

A Washington County man was taken into custody following a barricade situation that required the response of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) SWAT and Drone Teams.

On February 1, WCSO deputies arrived at a residence on McMillion Lane to serve a civil process ex parte order on Rykem Gabrielle McKenzie, 28. Upon making contact, McKenzie reportedly became agitated, shouting at deputies from inside the home.

Deputies attempted to explain the purpose of their presence, but McKenzie refused to comply, stating that he would not open the door or exit the residence. He also allegedly indicated that he had a weapon and warned deputies against entering. Throughout the incident, McKenzie was broadcasting live via Facebook from his mobile device.

Authorities determined that two juveniles, ages three and five, were inside the residence. Given the circumstances, WCSO dispatched a Crisis Negotiator, along with SWAT and Drone Teams, to the scene.

After multiple unsuccessful negotiation attempts and concerns for the safety of the children and McKenzie, the WCSO SWAT Team entered the residence. The juveniles were safely removed, and McKenzie was located in the attic, where he was taken into custody without further incident. The children were later released to their mother at the scene.

McKenzie was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he faces charges of resisting an officer and child neglect, as well as a probation violation related to a previous battery charge.

Sheriff Kevin Crews commented on the incident, stating, “These situations are very serious, and I am very proud of our deputies for their professionalism in swiftly extracting the children and safely securing McKenzie without further incident.” He also emphasized the role of advanced technology in law enforcement, adding, “It is our greatest advantage, during a very stressful incident, to be able to utilize this state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”