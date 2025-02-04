Tue. Feb 4th, 2025
Scammers target Washington County Sheriff’s Office followers

By Staff Report Feb 4, 2025 0 Comments

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is issuing a public advisory regarding a phone scam targeting residents in the Washington County area.

According to WCSO, scammers are making fraudulent phone calls while falsely identifying themselves as deputies. During these calls, individuals are informed of an alleged subpoena and are instructed to remain on the phone. Additionally, the scammers claim that the recipient has outstanding warrants for their arrest. WCSO confirms that it does not notify individuals by phone regarding subpoenas or arrest warrants.

Residents receiving such calls are urged to disconnect immediately and refrain from engaging with the caller.

“This scam appears to be circulating throughout the county,” stated Sheriff Crews. “We want to inform the public to prevent residents from becoming victims of fraud.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office encourages the community to share this information to increase awareness and prevent potential scams.

For further details or to report suspicious activity, residents are advised to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office directly.

