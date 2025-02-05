Second suspect apprehended in 2021 Vernon drugstore burglary

Authorities have confirmed that both suspects involved in the 2021 Vernon Discount Drug Store burglary have been apprehended. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced that Chakell Lamar Walker has been taken into custody in Birmingham, Alabama, and is currently being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Previously, Shelton Deante Reddick, a 36-year-old resident of Birmingham, Alabama, was identified and arrested in connection with the case. He has been booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of burglary and grand theft.

On July 13, 2021, at approximately 8:56 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a burglary at Vernon Discount Drugs, located at 3248 Main Street, Vernon, Florida. A witness observed two individuals exiting the store and entering a dark-colored vehicle, which was then seen traveling north on Dawkins Street.

Surveillance footage and witness reports indicate that the suspects entered the store by forcing open the bottom door frame. They proceeded directly to the rear of the store, behind the counter, and left the premises within approximately 40 seconds, taking an undisclosed quantity of controlled substances.

Following the burglary, investigators collected evidence at the scene, including DNA samples, which were submitted for forensic analysis. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received confirmation that DNA collected at the scene matched an existing profile in the database, ultimately leading to the identification of Reddick.

Reddick was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $90,000 bond. Investigators subsequently identified Walker as a second suspect, and law enforcement initiated efforts to locate and apprehend him. Walker has now been arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, and remains in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Authorities have stated that the investigation remains ongoing and encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.