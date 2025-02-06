Fri. Feb 7th, 2025
WCSO investigation leads to arrest of Lakeland man 

By Staff Report Feb 6, 2025 0 Comments
Christopher Thomas Johnson

A 31 year old man has been arrested in Polk County this morning after reports of alleged sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 12.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) began an investigation once a report was filed alleging Christopher Thomas Johnson had coerced the child in a lewd and lascivious manner. Investigators with the WCSO obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson after receiving evidence of sexual misconduct between Johnson and a 4-year-old child. According to WCSO, the victim provided statements which revealed the offense had taken place multiple times while Johnson was living in Washington County.

Johnson was arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office earlier this morning and is awaiting extradition to Washington County to face the charges of lewd and lascivious behavior by an offender 18 years of age or older with a victim less than 12 years old.

