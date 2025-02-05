Thu. Feb 6th, 2025
Cooler temperatures coming? FPL shares ways to save

By Staff Report Feb 5, 2025

This winter, Florida is gearing up for colder than average temperatures. Cold snaps can significantly impact energy bills as heating uses two to three times more energy than cooling. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is sharing the following tips, tools and resources to help customers keep their bills as low as possible while staying warm all season long.  

Top Winter Savings Tips:   

  • Check out all of FPL’s free energy-savings tools, including the new winter-themed House of Savings Challenge, where customers can learn easy-to-implement tips to keep their bill as low as possible and play along with FPL Energy Expert, Maria, and energy robot, Saver. 
  • Set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower, every degree below 68 saves you up to 5% on heating costs. Don’t forget to seal doors and windows properly to keep cold air out and warm air in. 
  • Avoid increasing your thermostat by more than two degrees at a time to prevent accidentally turning on your system’s auxiliary heating. Using auxiliary heat for more than 12 hours a day can add up to $15 per day. 
  • Use electric blankets or space heaters to keep you warm in small areas. Always turn them off before you leave the room and remember to keep children and pets at least three feet away. Using a space heater costs approximately $3 per day.
  • Use natural sunlight by opening drapes on sunny days to let in warmth; close them at night to retain heat. 
  • Reverse the setting on your ceiling fan to push warmer air down to the floor level. Just remember to turn it off when you leave to save $7 a month. 

New FPL Savings Tool: In the new winter edition of the House of Savings Challenge, players are led on a mission to get a home’s energy usage back on track. Those who answer the most questions correctly in the shortest time can become eligible to win a House of Savings DIY energy-saving kit to help make their home more efficient this winter or to donate their prize to FPL’s Care To Share program, dedicated to helping fellow Floridians in need. 

More Savings Tips: For more tips and resources, customers can go to FPL.com/WaystoSave to access FPL’s free tools like the Energy Manager, information on FPL’s energy-saving programs and rebates, as well as FPL.com/HouseofSavings to access the House of Savings Challenge.  

By Staff Report

