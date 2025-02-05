WCFS receives pet O2 mask donation

Washington County Fire Services (WCFS) has received a donation of pet oxygen masks. According to a press release by WCFS, these are specialized masks that are a much-needed addition to their department, as they allow first responders to assist pets suffering from smoke inhalation- whether they are conscious or in need of resuscitation after exposure of harmful fumes.

With the support of Washington County EMS, who supply the oxygen for these lifesaving efforts, WCFS has already put them to use-rescuing four cats from a recent structure fire. These masks are reusable and washable, ensuring WCFS can continue to aid animals in emergencies.

“Our department would like to extend a huge thank you to Washington County Animal Control Officer Nichole for her help in securing our department this generous, anonymous donation through the Wag’N O2 Fur Life – The Pet Oxygen Mask Initiative.” stated WCFS in the release.