Local teacher releases second book in ‘Neebler and Friends’ series

Dr. Stuart Smith, a teacher at Grace and Glory Christian School, will be holding a book signing for his recently released second book in the “Neebler and Friends” series. Smith will have his book signing this Saturday, February 8 at Dove’s Christian Supply in Dothan, AL from 11am to 1pm. He will be having another book signing at the men’s empowerment conference February 28th through 29th.

Smith returns with fictional character Nathanial Edwards Baillieu who goes by

the nickname ‘Neebler.” This second book is titled,”Neebler’s Scroll – Lion’s Mane.” It is now available for purchase on Amazon.com or winningforchrist.net. This is the seventh book published by Stuart. Although the book is not for small children due to some historical violence, it would be great reading for middle school, high school and adults.

In this adventure Neebler and his parents travel to Cairo Egypt to meet a professor

from Cairo University. They discover that a journal found by him in Alexandria may be

connected to the artifacts found by Neebler and his dad behind the Niagara Falls.

Solomon’s Mirror and the Scroll they found somehow allowed Neebler to travel back in

time to witness the battle between David and Goliath.

Here are a few of the comments from readers of “Neebler’s Scroll – Sword of Goliath”

which was the breakout book in this series:

“I couldn’t put this book down!”

Sandra Murdock – Georgia

“Very good book. I can’t wait to read the next edition.”

Becky Miller – Alabama

“This book will not disappoint. This could make a great movie at some point.”

Harrison Parrish – Alabama

“Like many well written books, Neebler’s Scroll can pull you in and keep you

anticipating what will happen next.”

Daniel Woods – Virginia

“Enjoy reading this intriguing tale with your young person. It includes adventure,

time travel, history, suspense, humor and a strong message from the word of

God.”

Anna Marie Peterson – North Carolina

Smith encourages readers to learn more by getting a copy of “Neebler’s Scroll – Lion’s Mane” at

either winningforchrist.net or Dove’s Christian Supply in Dothan, AL. Follow the Author at facebook.com/brostuart or on YouTube @pastorstuart or @pastorunleashed.