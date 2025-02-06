Fri. Feb 7th, 2025
Education Top Stories

Washington County PreK students celebrate literacy week

By Staff Report Feb 6, 2025 0 Comments
VPK students celebrate literacy week with Suzan Gage of the Early Leaning Coalition of Northwest Florida. [CONTRIBUTED]

BROOKE POWELL | ELCNWF Media Relations and Development Coordinator

Young learners in Washington County got a special treat during Celebrate Literacy Week when Suzan Gage, Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, visited the Washington County Library to read to local PreK children. 

Celebrate Literacy Week is an annual event dedicated to encouraging a love for reading and promoting the importance of literacy among children and families. Schools, libraries, and community organizations come together to host special activities, storytimes, and book giveaways, all aimed at fostering strong reading habits from an early age. The initiative highlights how literacy plays a key role in academic success and lifelong learning, inspiring young readers to explore the world through books.

As part of the celebration, each VPK teacher received a special set of books focused on the transition to kindergarten. This gift aims to help children develop early literacy skills and build confidence as they prepare for elementary school. The event highlighted the importance of reading at a young age and reinforced the community’s commitment to fostering a love of books in every child.

#education #ELCNWF #WCN

By Staff Report

Related Post

Crime Top Stories

Woman sentenced to 15 years for stealing hundreds of thousands from employer

Staff Report Feb 7, 2025
Education Top Stories

Chipley set to expand public library 

Hannah Collins Feb 7, 2025
Sports Top Stories

VHS sees new athletic director and football coach

Hannah Collins Feb 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Woman sentenced to 15 years for stealing hundreds of thousands from employer

Education Top Stories

Chipley set to expand public library 

Education Top Stories

Washington County PreK students celebrate literacy week

Crime Top Stories

WCSO investigation leads to arrest of Lakeland man 

Local News Top Stories

WCFS receives pet O2 mask donation