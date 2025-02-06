Washington County PreK students celebrate literacy week

BROOKE POWELL | ELCNWF Media Relations and Development Coordinator

Young learners in Washington County got a special treat during Celebrate Literacy Week when Suzan Gage, Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, visited the Washington County Library to read to local PreK children.

Celebrate Literacy Week is an annual event dedicated to encouraging a love for reading and promoting the importance of literacy among children and families. Schools, libraries, and community organizations come together to host special activities, storytimes, and book giveaways, all aimed at fostering strong reading habits from an early age. The initiative highlights how literacy plays a key role in academic success and lifelong learning, inspiring young readers to explore the world through books.

As part of the celebration, each VPK teacher received a special set of books focused on the transition to kindergarten. This gift aims to help children develop early literacy skills and build confidence as they prepare for elementary school. The event highlighted the importance of reading at a young age and reinforced the community’s commitment to fostering a love of books in every child.