HANNAH COLLINS | The News

David Hedges has been selected as the new athletic director and head football coach at Vernon High School. He accepted the position last Monday but has yet to officially begin. His start date is contingent on board approval, with a potential start on the 11th.

“I am really excited to be a part of the Vernon community,” Hedges shared. “I think they want to go in a more competitive direction, and I hope to get them where they need to be.”