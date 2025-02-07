Fri. Feb 7th, 2025
Education Top Stories

Chipley set to expand public library 

By Hannah Collins Feb 7, 2025 0 Comments
Plans for the expansion of the Chipley Branch Library are now on display in the Chipley Branch lobby. [CONTRIBUTED]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Changes are on the horizon for the Chipley Branch Library as expansion plans move forward. The expansion was announced by Washington County Public Library in a press release February 4. Preliminary draft plans for the project are now available for public viewing in the library’s lobby.

Library visitors are encouraged to stop by and take a first look at what’s in store for the future of the facility. The expansion, expected to be completed by December 2026, aims to enhance library services and space for the community.

For updates and more details, community members are encouraged to visit the Chipley Branch Library.

#ChipleyBranchLibrary #education #WashingtonCountyPublicLibraries #WCN

By Hannah Collins

