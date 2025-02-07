Woman sentenced to 15 years for stealing hundreds of thousands from employer

A woman whose victims say stole more than $1 million from their business over nearly a decade

was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.

Pamela Lynn Wilson, 66, of Panama City, previously entered an “open plea” of No Contest to

Grand Theft over $100,000 and Organized Scheme to Defraud (more than $50,000). An “open

plea” means Circuit Court Judge Shonna Young Gay would decide the sentence.

Prosecutor Peter Overstreet was prepared to present witnesses and evidence proving the

defendant, over a period of years, orchestrated false payouts that the victims believed totaled

between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

An audit conducted after $22,000 went missing in 2022 showed a total of 485 fraudulent checks

totaling $1.22 million were written during that time, an employee said at Friday’s sentencing.

“When someone steals this type of money, it’s not like stealing a TV from Wal-Mart, this is

different,” said Overstreet, who noted the defendant interacted daily with the victims while

knowing she was financially damaging their lives and business. “That’s a very cold thing to do to

a whole bunch of other people who trusted you.”

The defendant apologized to the family before her attorney asked for a 34.5-month sentence.

“They did not deserve what I did to them,” she said to Judge Gay. “I want them to know

truthfully how sorry I am. I fell into a hole of gambling addiction.”

Overstreet asked for a 20-year sentence, pointing to the victim’s testimony that the financial loss

damaged their business, paychecks, retirements, and income.

“Addiction is a horrible thing,” he said. “But she was treating (the victim’s business) like an

ATM machine. She went back to get more over and over and over … and because everyone

trusted her, she continued to siphon money away from this business.”

Basford thanked Panama City police for their work on the case, and the victims who provided

valuable information to the investigation.