CHS students showcase language and literacy skills

Nine CHS students demonstrated their talents at the 35th Throssell Language and Literature Festival at Chipola College on February 7, bringing home multiple awards across various categories.

Julia Mitchell secured 1st place in Writing, while Karley Welch earned an honorable mention. In Speech, Julie Mayo received an honorable mention. Abigail Hagy and Audrey Stephens placed 2nd and 3rd in Grammar, respectively. Ava Chadwell took 3rd place in Literature, with Ne’vaeh Williams receiving an honorable mention. Asher Holt placed 3rd in Humanities, and Jazmine Morado-Díaz earned an honorable mention in Spanish.