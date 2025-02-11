MOLC aims to reach more mothers

PRINCELLA WHITE | MOLC Founder

The Moms of Loss Children are raising the awareness that there is a support group for moms who have suffered the loss of their child(ren) in Marianna.

Princella White, the founder of MOLC, lost her daughter Kaycha Smith to a domestic violence murder in 2017. She founded MOLC, Inc. in 2023, where she met Lisa Snell Marsh, who lost her daughter Amber Snell in 2013 to cancer. They both have found a sense of belonging in the organization and want to reach out to other moms who have lost their child(ren).

Gino Mayo is the primary speaker/counselor of MOLC. “There is such a need for this group and that is why we have to get out there, to let people know it’s available.” stated Mayo.

MOLC’s mission statement is “To stand united in empathy, extending love, comfort, and support to a mom in the loss of her child.”



“The goal is simple—to bring understanding that we know there is no healing, but we bring the understanding that it’s ok to grieve among those who share the same grievous language. We offer compassion to mothers who have lost children, whether it be through illness, tragic death, or victims of suicide.” stated Mayo.



They stress the anonymity of the group. Grieving mothers are not obligated to share their story, but if they choose to, they are welcome to do so if they desire.

They readily acknowledge that the holidays are the most challenging and bring anxiety for mothers suffering to deal with the death of her child. It doesn’t matter if the child was an adult or child at the time of death, it’s for any age, any length of time since the loss occurred, three days or thirty years.

Gino Mayo, Nell Swails, Livyar Keys, and Brittany Thomosa are counselors for the group. One on one counseling is also available. “We want them to come and feel safe to express their emotions.” Princella said, “We all may have traveled different routes to get here but we all ended at the road of a lost child.”

The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Christian Center Church at 5:30 pm, where a meal is prepared by Genetta Green, also a member of the group.

For more information email: [email protected] or Princella White 850.557.6741; Lisa Snell Marsh 850.630.3668; Gino Mayo 850.573.7094.