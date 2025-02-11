Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches receives donation

Washington County Sheriff’s Office presented a donation to Joanne Thomas, a representative of the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. [CONTRIBUTED]

Dr. John Savage (right) presents his donation to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches to Investigator Duran Harrison’s daughter (left). [CONTRIBUTED]

Sheriff Kevin Crews and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office expressed their gratitude to long-time resident Dr. John Savage for his donation to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches (FSYR) in a release on February 6

Monday, February 3, FSYR representative Joanne Thomas was presented with the donation, made in honor of Investigator Duran Harrison’s daughter. Dr. Savage’s contribution underscores the importance of community support for programs that positively impact the lives of young people.

“We are very grateful to have members of the community who value this program as much as we do,” said Sheriff Crews in the release.

The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches provides services and support to at-risk youth, helping them build brighter futures through education, leadership training, and mentorship.