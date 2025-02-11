Tue. Feb 11th, 2025
Local News Top Stories

Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches receives donation

By Staff Report Feb 11, 2025 0 Comments
Washington County Sheriff’s Office presented a donation to Joanne Thomas, a representative of the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. [CONTRIBUTED]
Dr. John Savage (right) presents his donation to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches to Investigator Duran Harrison’s daughter (left). [CONTRIBUTED]

Sheriff Kevin Crews and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office expressed their gratitude to long-time resident Dr. John Savage for his donation to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches (FSYR)  in a release on February 6

Monday, February 3, FSYR representative Joanne Thomas was presented with the donation, made in honor of Investigator Duran Harrison’s daughter. Dr. Savage’s contribution underscores the importance of community support for programs that positively impact the lives of young people.

“We are very grateful to have members of the community who value this program as much as we do,” said Sheriff Crews in the release.

The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches provides services and support to at-risk youth, helping them build brighter futures through education, leadership training, and mentorship.

#FSYR #WCN #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Chipley ranked as one of Florida’s most beautiful cities

Hannah Collins Feb 11, 2025
Faith Top Stories

MOLC aims to reach more mothers

Staff Report Feb 11, 2025
Education Top Stories

CHS students showcase language and literacy skills

Staff Report Feb 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Local News Top Stories

Chipley ranked as one of Florida’s most beautiful cities

Local News Top Stories

Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches receives donation

Education Top Stories

CHS students showcase language and literacy skills

Crime Top Stories

Woman sentenced to 15 years for stealing hundreds of thousands from employer

Education Top Stories

Chipley set to expand public library 