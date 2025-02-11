Tue. Feb 11th, 2025
Chipley ranked as one of Florida’s most beautiful cities

By Hannah Collins Feb 11, 2025 0 Comments
Falling Waters State Park was credited as a reason Chipley is ranked on Florida’s most beautiful cities. [CONTRIBUTED]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

An article by Frances Carruthers, a writer for the travel website Love Exploring, listed Chipley as one of the most beautiful cities in Florida. Chipley, ranked at #30, was credited by Carruthers for its vibrant cultural life and natural beauty. 

“One of the biggest draws is Main Street Market, a bustling farmers’ market filled with the best local produce, from fresh oysters to seasonal fruit and vegetables.” Carruthers wrote.

“Just three miles south of Chipley is Falling Waters State Park,” Carruthers added “home to fern-draped landscapes thronged with native butterflies, as well as Florida’s tallest waterfall.” Carruthers credited Falling Waters State Park as one of the reasons Chipley is on the list. 

Carruthers recognition of Chipley as one of Florida’s most beautiful cities reflects its combination of cultural attractions and natural scenery.

