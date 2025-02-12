WCSO makes arrest in child neglect case

A Washington County woman has been arrested for her involvement with a molestation case.

This morning, 29 year old Angel Nichole Carrillo of Chipley was arrested and charged with child neglect after Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a call reporting alleged sexual misconduct. According to WCSO, during the investigation, Carrillo confessed to knowing about the molestation incident and not reporting it to law enforcement.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Carrillo is currently being held in the Washington County Jail.