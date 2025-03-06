Bicentennial brings reading inspiration

The Washington County Public Library is holding a reading challenge in honor of Chipley’s Bicentennial Celebration in two different age categories.

When ages 0-11 read 200 books they will earn a “Train Engineer Certificate” and all the trimmings to be an engineer. For every 25 books read by the child or any books read to the child will earn them a train car up on the train tracks in the Library. It is a year long challenge and the Washington County Public Library has stated they will be celebrating all year.

Additionally, ages 12 and up, may check out the reading challenge at Washington County Public Library. The library has given this age group a year to read 200 hours to celebrate Washington County’s 200th Bicentennial Birthday. Per every 25 hours of reading completed, the child may go and put their ticket in the prize they would like to win.

Washington County Public Library’s reading challenge has been issued to inspire children of all ages to read in celebration of Chipley’s Bicentennial.