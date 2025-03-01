WCSO finds missing teen with drone

Sat. Mar 1st, 2025
Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responded to a report of a runaway juvenile Thursday, February 27. The juvenile was last seen walking on foot away from the residence. Washington and Holmes CI K-9 Teams were activated, along with the WCSO drone team. A short time later the drone team was able to locate the juvenile utilizing the night vision/thermal technology the drones are equipped with. Deputies and investigators on the ground were able to follow the drone, directly to the location of the juvenile, allowing for a safe recovery.

