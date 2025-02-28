ELCNWF engages with local students

Florida Chancellor for Early Learning, Mendy Miller, will visit Washington County VPK Center on Tuesday, March 5, at 8:30 am to read to students and engage with local educators. Following the visit, Miller will conduct a listening tour at area childcare centers, providing an opportunity for educators and providers to share insights on early childhood development.

The visit highlights the importance of Florida’s Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) and early learning programs in preparing children for success. Representatives from the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, Washington County School District, and local childcare providers will participate in discussions about the impact and future of early education in the region.

The event takes place at Washington County VPK, 750 Sinclair Street, Chipley, FL, with additional stops at area childcare centers.