Fri. Feb 28th, 2025
Education Top Stories

ELCNWF engages with local students

By Staff Report Feb 28, 2025 0 Comments

Florida Chancellor for Early Learning, Mendy Miller, will visit Washington County VPK Center on Tuesday, March 5, at 8:30 am to read to students and engage with local educators. Following the visit, Miller will conduct a listening tour at area childcare centers, providing an opportunity for educators and providers to share insights on early childhood development.

The visit highlights the importance of Florida’s Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) and early learning programs in preparing children for success. Representatives from the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, Washington County School District, and local childcare providers will participate in discussions about the impact and future of early education in the region.

The event takes place at Washington County VPK, 750 Sinclair Street, Chipley, FL, with additional stops at area childcare centers.

#EarlyLearning #education #ELCNWF

By Staff Report

Related Post

Local News News Top Stories

Bonifay woman in critical condition following collision with tractor-trailer

Staff Report Feb 25, 2025
Crime Top Stories

GoFundMe set up for victims of PC road rage incident

Staff Report Feb 24, 2025
Announcements Top Stories

BOCC names second Saturday of February Black History Parade and Celebration Day

Hannah Collins Feb 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education Top Stories

ELCNWF engages with local students

Local News News Top Stories

Bonifay woman in critical condition following collision with tractor-trailer

Crime Top Stories

GoFundMe set up for victims of PC road rage incident

Business Top Stories

Flooring Depot holds grand opening

Crime Top Stories

Additional charges filed against Dothan man in ongoing case