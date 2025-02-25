Tue. Feb 25th, 2025
Bonifay woman in critical condition following collision with tractor-trailer

By Staff Report Feb 25, 2025 0 Comments
A 33-year-old woman from Bonifay is in critical condition following a collision with a tractor-trailer on County Road 276 (Clayton Road) on Tuesday 25 February, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash occurred as the woman was traveling westbound on CR 276 while negotiating a left-hand curve. Simultaneously, a 71-year-old driver from Caryville was operating a tractor-trailer eastbound on CR 276, negotiating a right-hand curve. According to FHP, the westbound vehicle failed to maintain a single lane and entered the eastbound lane, where its left front collided with the left front of the tractor-trailer.

Following the impact, the woman’s vehicle rotated counterclockwise before coming to rest facing east in the westbound lane of CR 276. The tractor-trailer veered off the roadway to the right, coming to a stop on the eastbound shoulder, just east of the collision site. The tractor-trailer driver did not sustain any injuries, according to FHP.

The next of kin of the 33-year-old Bonifay woman has been notified. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

#accident #traffic collission #Washington County

