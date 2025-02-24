GoFundMe set up for victims of PC road rage incident

A GoFundMe account has been created for two Chipley residents who were victims of a road rage shooting in Panama City Saturday, February 22. According to the Panama City Police Department, Georgeann Garner was fatally shot while her daughter Marileigh Lewis was left in critical condition.

The fundraiser, organized by Garner’s friend, Sandra Pearson, says the funds raised will used for expenses such as funeral costs for Garner and medical bills for Lewis. As of press time, $4,216 has been raised for the family of the victims. The link for the GoFundMe is gofundme.com/f/help-marileigh-heal-and-honor-georgeanns-memory.

“The world was robbed of her beauty on her birthday. Georgeann was out celebrating being 48 with her family.” expressed Pearson in the GoFundMe “One minute, she was out celebrating at a Mardi Gras parade in Panama City beach and the next minute her life was taken needlessly by an act of violence that was senseless and selfish.”

Panama City Police Department (PCPD) dispatchers began receiving calls about a shooting at the intersection of Hwy 231 and Harrison Ave at approximately 4:17pm on Saturday, February 22. While these calls were being made, an officer on patrol was in the parking lot of a nearby business. The officer heard the gunfire and saw a gray Dodge Ram fleeing north on Hwy 231. The officer pursued the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated while other units were notified via radio. Additional officers from PCPD, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to assist.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 48-year-old Georgeann Garner, and her daughter, 19-year-old Marileigh Lewis, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Good Samaritans had already begun rendering aid before officers took over until EMS arrived. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where Garner succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival. Her daughter remains in critical condition. Two other occupants of their vehicle were unharmed.

The fleeing Dodge Ram, driven by 21-year-old Ivybella Encino, recklessly evaded marked PCPD units, driving through parking lots and onto the property of the Holiday Inn near Hwy 231 and Hwy 77. Due to Encino’s dangerous behavior and the severity of the shooting, officers attempted to block the vehicle to prevent further harm. Encino then rammed a PCPD patrol unit, disabling both vehicles. She was taken into custody without further incident. Meanwhile, her passenger, 23-year-old Jubal Simmons, fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away.

Detectives determined that neither Garner nor the occupants of her vehicle had any prior connection to Simmons or Encino. Evidence indicates that the incident began with Encino and Simmons becoming angry over a traffic dispute and verbally harassing the victims. This escalated into a brief physical altercation between Lewis and Encino before both parties separated and returned to their vehicles.

As Encino drove past Garner’s vehicle, Simmons fired approximately 11 rounds at its occupants, striking Garner and Lewis in the chest and hitting an uninvolved vehicle.

We extend our gratitude to the Good Samaritans who assisted the victims and to those who provided valuable information. We also appreciate the quick response and support from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission, and Bay County EMS.

Ivybella Encino is being charged with accessory to murder, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing/eluding law enforcement, driving while license is suspended or revoked. Jubal Simmons is being charged with murder, attempted murder (x3), firing into an occupied vehicle (x2), discharging a firearm from a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and resisting officers without violence.