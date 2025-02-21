BOCC names second Saturday of February Black History Parade and Celebration Day

Pamela Andrews was presented with the proclamation naming the second Saturday of February as Black History Parade and Celebration Day. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has officially designated the second Saturday of February as Black History Parade and Celebration Day. The proclamation was read by Chairman David Pettis Jr. during the February 20 board meeting.

The proclamation recognizes Black History Month as a time to acknowledge the contributions of Black Americans in various fields, including civil rights, education, business, science, the arts, and public service. It also highlights the annual Black History Celebration at Campbell Park, which takes place on the second Saturday of February and brings together residents and visitors.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for education, reflection, and community engagement. Chairman Pettis encouraged residents, government agencies, businesses, schools, and other institutions to take part in the observance.

The board unanimously approved the proclamation. Following the vote, Pamela Andrews was invited forward to receive the official document.