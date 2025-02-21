Fri. Feb 21st, 2025
Announcements Top Stories

BOCC names second Saturday of February Black History Parade and Celebration Day

By Hannah Collins Feb 21, 2025 0 Comments
Pamela Andrews was presented with the proclamation naming the second Saturday of February as Black History Parade and Celebration Day. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has officially designated the second Saturday of February as Black History Parade and Celebration Day. The proclamation was read by Chairman David Pettis Jr. during the February 20 board meeting.

The proclamation recognizes Black History Month as a time to acknowledge the contributions of Black Americans in various fields, including civil rights, education, business, science, the arts, and public service. It also highlights the annual Black History Celebration at Campbell Park, which takes place on the second Saturday of February and brings together residents and visitors.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for education, reflection, and community engagement. Chairman Pettis encouraged residents, government agencies, businesses, schools, and other institutions to take part in the observance.

The board unanimously approved the proclamation. Following the vote, Pamela Andrews was invited forward to receive the official document.

#BlackHistoryMonth #WCBoCC #WCN

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Faith Top Stories

Churches honored at BOCC

Hannah Collins Feb 21, 2025
Business Top Stories

Flooring Depot holds grand opening

Staff Report Feb 20, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Additional charges filed against Dothan man in ongoing case

Staff Report Feb 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Business Top Stories

Flooring Depot holds grand opening

Crime Top Stories

Additional charges filed against Dothan man in ongoing case

Crime

Wausau woman arrested on felony charges

Education Top Stories

District spelling bee winners awarded 

Government Top Stories

Chipley City Council addresses phase two of Mongoven project