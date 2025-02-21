Churches honored at BOCC

Live Oak Baptist Church was recognized for their efforts during the winter storm event in January and remaining a warming center for the future. The Washington County Board of County Commissioners honored them at their February 20 board meeting. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News] First Baptist of Chipley was recognized for their efforts in sheltering hurricane evacuees, specifically Hurricane Michael. They were also recognized for their drive through vaccination center that vaccinated over 100 people during the covid pandemic. The Washington County Board of County Commissioners presented them with this plaque during the February 20 meeting. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News] #BOCC #faith #WCN Post navigation Flooring Depot holds grand opening BOCC names second Saturday of February Black History Parade and Celebration Day