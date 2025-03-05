Chipley man and woman arrested in child sexual abuse case

Authorities from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Chipley man and woman following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving two minors.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was initiated after a report was filed alleging that Michael Raymond Harper, 39, engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with two children under the age of 15. Additionally, authorities reported that Toni Renai Harper, 32, was aware of the alleged misconduct but failed to report it to law enforcement.

Following the investigation, law enforcement officials gathered evidence and statements from the victims, indicating that the offenses had occurred multiple times over the past year. Subsequently, arrest warrants were obtained for both individuals.

Toni Harper was taken into custody on February 28, 2025, and charged with two counts of cruelty toward a child. She has since been released on bond. Michael Harper was arrested on the evening of March 4, 2025, and booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of cruelty toward a child.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the case.