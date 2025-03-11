Washington County traffic stop leads to arrest of Wausau woman

Joyce Marie Palmer, 32, was taken into custody by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop in Wausau, Florida. She faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

A traffic stop conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Wausau, Florida, resident due to an active warrant. Additional charges were filed following the discovery of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia during the arrest process.

On the evening of March 10, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street in Wausau, Florida. During the stop, the driver, identified as Joyce Marie Palmer, 32, was taken into custody after deputies confirmed an active warrant for her arrest related to possession of drug paraphernalia.

A subsequent search of Palmer’s person led to the discovery of a small, clear plastic container in her front pocket. The container held a crystalized substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. As a result, Palmer was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges associated with the active warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

During the booking process at the detention facility, additional paraphernalia was found in Palmer’s possession. Consequently, she faced further charges, including smuggling contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Further legal proceedings regarding this case are pending.