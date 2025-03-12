They are going to party like it’s 1825 | Washington County Bicentennial

Washington County Commissioners unveiled the long awaited Bicentennial Emblem kicking off the celebrations of Washington Counties rich 200 year history. [OFF MY FRAME | SIMON DORADO]

Washington County officially launched its Bicentennial celebrations on March 12 with a special event that honored the county’s rich history and bright future. Held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Washington County Ag Center, the event brought together local officials, community members, and history enthusiasts to commemorate 200 years of Washington County’s legacy.

Washington County historians dressed in period appropriate garb at the Kent-Smith Group sponsored photo Booth to honor the rich 200 year history of Washington County during the Bicentennial Kickoff celebration.

The ceremony began with an invocation led by County Administrator Jeff Massey, followed by a warm welcome from Commissioner Chairman David Pettis Jr. Attendees then enjoyed a historical presentation from renowned local historian Dale Cox, who provided insight into Washington County’s past, highlighting its role in Florida’s development over the past two centuries.

Local historian Dale Cox shared of the tribal history that existed in the landscape of Washington Counties past and how even today new archaeological finds are being unveiled on Washington County properties.

The highlight of the event was the grand unveiling of the county’s new Bicentennial Emblem by the Washington County Commissioners, a symbol that will be featured throughout the year’s commemorative festivities. The emblem represents the county’s heritage, resilience, and forward-looking vision as it embarks on its next century.

The culmination of the festivities involved the unveiling of the new Bicentennial Emblem.

Washington County Tourist Development Council Director Heather Lopez, who played a key role in organizing the event, received special thanks for her efforts in bringing the celebration to life.

Washington County Tourist Development Council Director Heather Lopez spearheaded the festivities as she announced that more celebrations would be held throughout the county!

As the county continues its Bicentennial festivities, residents and visitors can look forward to the next major event—the Vernon Heritage Festival, set for April 4th and 5th. This festival will further showcase the area’s rich cultural and historical significance, continuing the county’s 200-year celebration.

