Will they? Won’t they? BOCC tables subdivision discussion

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

A developer, Seven Summits Capital Partners, has plans for a subdivision near Crystal Lake in Washington County. After being denied their change of land use from residential low to residential medium twice already, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners has agreed to table their request, showing a potential change of direction for the fate of the subdivision.

The property is roughly 38.75 acres. Due to its current land usage status, residential low, the developer can only build 1 home per acre on this property. The request to change the status of land usage to residential medium would mean that the developer could build up to 77 homes on the property. “Esentially the applicant would be requesting two dwelling units per acre.” stated Dawn McDonald, City Planner.

Due to the way the city’s code is written, the board and the Planning Commission have been left with uncertainty over the potential over development of the land. “I’ve lost a lot of sleep over this.” stated David Corbin, county commissioner, expressing his concern over citizen’s property rights. Corbin conveyed to the board that he believes that citizens should have a right to do with their property what they please. However, he was concerned that once the board approves these types of requests that it could lead to potential issues.

March 3, the Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend a denial of the request for a third time. John Gay, Chairman at Large of the Planning Commission, cited concerns over infrastructure. “I’m not sure, what they’re asking for, that the land can support it.” stated Gay. “You’re talking a lot of sewer, and a lot of water.”

Casey Henderson, a partner of the project and a resident of Crystal Lake, aimed to address the concerns of the board and planning commission. Henderson made statements regarding the water and sewer concerns as well as concerns surrounding the potential over development of the land. “This was just a point of adding 45 homes to Washington County.” stated Henderson. “I agree that it does not fit 77 homes and it should never hold 77 homes.” Henderson explained that he has no intention of overloading the land and infrastructure, but that it is how the city code is written that is causing the uncertainty. “The way your rules read; it’s either one per acre or two per acre.”

Henderson ultimately agreed to discuss entering a development agreement with the board that would add contentions to his request upon approval. A development agreement is a contract entered into by the party making the request and the board, which would contractually obligate him to his building plans. “Can you condition the use change on what is being proposed?” stated Clay Milton, County Attorney “In a straight application to change the land use, no, but if there’s some hesitation, the developer could request a development agreement with the county.” The board will have a chance to discuss these plans with Henderson and his partners to verify that the land will be developed in a way that is best suited to the county, Crystal Lake community, and the developer.