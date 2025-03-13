Amnesty Day set for March 15

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Residents of Washington County will have a chance to safely dispose of household hazardous waste during the Household Quantities Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day on March 15, from 8 a.m. to noon at 3115 Highway 77, in Chipley.

The event, organized by the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, allows residents to drop off items such as pesticides, paint, fertilizers, batteries, old appliances, and more free of charge. There is a limit of five passenger tires per household, with a $2 fee for additional tires. Gas cylinders and explosives will not be accepted.

For more information, residents are encouraged to call 850-638-6264, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste while promoting environmental responsibility.