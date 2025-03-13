WCSO warns against warrant scams

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning residents in the Washington County area of a scam involving a phone call.

In a press release on March 12, WCSO stated scammers are attempting to defraud Washington County residents by calling them and stating they are a WCSO deputy concerning a subpoena and requesting them to stay on the phone. Also claiming, “you have warrants out for your arrest.” WCSO stated that it will not contact residents by phone pertaining to that information.

“It appears this scam is circulating around the county,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Before they can defraud any of our residents, we want to get the word out.”

WCSO urged residents to contact them if they receive any phone calls from these scammers.