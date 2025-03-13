Weightlifters honored by school board

Pictured from left to right are Principal Alicia Clemmons, Yarah Dieppa-Corbin, Allison Adams, Mia Dieppa-Corbin, Jaci Renfro, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Pictured from left to right are Principal Ellen Grainger, Tamia Potter, Corissa Peterson, Veronica Mckee, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

The girl weightlifting teams of Chipley High School (CHS) and Vernon High School (VHS) were honored for their athletic achievements at the Washington County School Board meeting March 10. Jaci Renfro, Mia Dieppa-Corbin, and Allison Adams qualified and competed in the FFHSS State Weightlifting Championship. Jaci Renfro was recognized for being the first State Champion in CHS Girls Weightlifting history. She won the Olympic division (129 weight class) with a total of 345 lbs. Jaci was also the top pound-for-pound 1A Olympic lifter in the entire state! Mia Dieppa-Corbin and Jaci Renfro will represent Chipley at the USA Weightlifting Championship in June. VHS students were recognized for making it through to the state finals. Delcena Peterson placed 6th in the Traditional at the Inaugural World Girls Weightlifting Tournament. Corissa Peterson placed 14th in the Traditional at the Class 1A State Weightlifting meet. Tamia Potter a 2 times qualifier for the state tournament. She won 2nd place in both Olympic and Traditional at the Inaugural World Girls Weightlifting meet. At the state level, she finished 8th in the Olympics and 5th place in the Traditional women’s weightlifting meet.

