Engine 10 ‘pushes in’

The Washington County Fire Department (WCFD) invited the community to a special “Push-In” ceremony celebrating the addition of their new engine this morning, March 10. The “Push-In” ceremony is a longstanding fire service tradition that dates to the 19th century. Before motorized fire engines, firefighters had to manually push their horse-drawn fire apparatus into the station bay. Today, this symbolic event continues to honor the past while welcoming new equipment into service. The newly acquired Engine 10, built by Rosenbauer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, features a 2,100-gallon water tank and a pumping capacity of 1,250 gallons per minute. This modern fire engine, secured through State Appropriations, replaces the department’s 1992 E-One engine, which has faithfully served the community for decades. “Bringing Engine 10 into service is a significant milestone for our department and the community.” stated WCFD. “With its advanced capabilities and new fire equipment, this engine will enhance our emergency response efforts and allow us to continue providing the highest level of life-saving care.”



