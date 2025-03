Pictured is the Venue, Majestic Oaks, in Vernon. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards banquet at The Majestic Oaks March 6. Businesses across Washington County were celebrated for their innovation, community outreach, and commitment.

Ronni Bowen, COO of Northwest Florida Community Hospital, is pictured speaking as the Sponsor of the evening. [CONTRIBUTED]

Cindy Birge and her team at Elite Realty are pictured accepting the Small Business Award. [CONTRIBUTED]

Dr. Horton and team are pictured accepting the Large Business Award. [CONTRIBUTED]

Summer Thomas is pictured accepting Ambassador of the Year. [CONTRIBUTED]

Kristin Martin is pictured accepting the Spirit of the Community Award. [CONTRIBUTED]



Cindy Birge is pictured accepting the Past President award. [CONTRIBUTED]

Conductor Surge Bogza and friends from the Panama City Symphony are pictured joining the Chamber as the entertainment for the evening. The Entertainment was sponsored by First Federal Credit Union.