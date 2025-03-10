Tue. Mar 11th, 2025
Transfer Day held at Chipola

By Staff Report Mar 10, 2025 0 Comments
Students, staff, and representatives are pictured at the Chipola College Transfer Day March 7. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipola College Student Support Services and TRIO Society hosted a Chipola College Transfer Day, bringing together university representatives, faculty, staff, and students to explore transfer opportunities and academic pathways. The event provided Chipola students with information about continuing their education at four-year institutions, March 7.

University representatives praised Chipola College for its outstanding hospitality and commitment to student success.“I have attended the transfer fair for a few years now, and to say the staff treats the representatives from the colleges very nicely would be a catastrophic understatement.” Joshua Powell, Office of Admissions, Thomas University, shared, “Each and every time I’ve been there, the staff goes well above and beyond to accommodate everyone in attendance. Chipola College is a class act and has set the foundation for others to follow.” 

Dallas Brooks, University of Florida (Milton Campus), reflected on the student-centered environment at Chipola stating “I love coming out to see y’all. Your hospitality and generosity are always so appreciated, but I have to say I got to see something a little deeper this time. I spoke with a young man who told me that y’all treat him like family. He said that when he first started college, he was nervous and thought he wouldn’t be able to make friends. But because of how well everyone here treats him, he feels at home. Before I left, I watched him give you all hugs as he walked out the door. I can’t tell you how refreshing it is to see such close student/staff relationships.”

Universities in attendance were Albany State University, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), Baptist University of Florida, Chipola College (School of Business & Education, Enrollment Services), Florida A&M University, Florida State University (Panama City Campus), Thomas University, University of Florida (Milton Campus), University of South Florida, and University of West Florida.

